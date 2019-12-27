Caught on camera: Deputies looking for armed robbery suspect who hit Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have released video evidence of an armed robbery at a Columbia restaurant in hopes of catching the suspect.
The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 18 around 9:40 p.m. at the Edo Hibachi on Two Notch Road, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Video shows a man going into the restaurant and pointing a gun at employees. Deputies said he demanded money and food.
An employee puts three bags of food on the counter, then hands the suspect some money from the cash register. Video shows the suspect taking the money and grabbing a bag of food before leaving.
The suspect is described as a black man, who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a red face mask.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video or has any information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
