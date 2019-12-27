Boat registration changes on the way in the new year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says changes are coming for how often you’ll have to register your boat.
Starting Jan. 1, registration for your boat will change from every three years to annually. The cost will be $10.
The changes to the registration process will be phased in over the next three years as current registrations expire. If your registration is set to expire in 2021 or 2022, your decal will be valid until that date.
Officials say this change will align registration with annual tax collections.
Once fully implemented, the annual registration fee will be included on and paid via the boat owner’s county property tax bill, just like SCDMV vehicle registration fees are paid, which should be more convenient for boat owners than getting a separate bill, according to SCDNR's website.
They say this will help boaters reduce the chances of having unpaid taxes on newly purchased boats.
Another change is that under the new law, property taxes for boats will be collected by counties in advance for the coming year. Under the old system, property taxes for boats were collected “in arrears,” or for the previous year. Once the property taxes and registration renewal fee for the coming year have been paid by the owner, the county will notify SCDNR to issue a new registration card and decal for that vessel.
