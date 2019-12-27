Another flu death reported in S.C. as flu activity increases in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another person has died from the flu in South Carolina, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Flu activity in the Midlands increased during the last reported week, which covers Dec. 15 to 21. This is the sixth straight week of “widespread activity” across the state.
In the latest report, DHEC said 96 people were hospitalized due to the flu.
During this flu season, 11 people have died in the state. Most of them have been 65 or older, but the most recent death was a person between 18 and 49.
In December, four flu deaths have been reported. It’s not too late to get a flu shot.
