St Peters Catholic Church Opens Doors to Homeless on Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a Christmas tradition three decades in the making. Saint Peters Catholic Church in Columbia opens its doors and transforms into the home hundreds of people in Columbia don’t have on Christmas day.
On Christmas morning, the homeless community in Columbia was given a warm Christmas lunch and left with Santa bags full of essential items.
The Christmas spirit was in the air Wednesday morning as hundreds of people lined up hours before the doors opened at 11 for a meal that has become a Christmas tradition for many people in the midlands.
“It means everything because you don’t have friends, family, you are separated from everyone. This becomes your family. This place where I can eat and get a meal and get me something warm to help survive another day,” Phillip Johnson, an attendee, said.
Phillip Johnson said he’s been coming to get a Christmas meal at Saint Peters since 1991. He said he was living under a bridge in Columbia the first year he came.
“But I was always coming to Saint Peters to get me a meal to eat and get my Christmas present and I’ve been doing that since ’91 and I still do it and I’m no longer homeless,” Johnson said.
He says he had problems with drugs and alcohol, but things changed when he gave his life to Christ four years ago.
“It’s a joy to come celebrate Christmas time here at saint peters because it reminds me of where I came from and the things I came through and how god is good and faithful in my life,” Johnson said.
Robert Keeder started this lunch for the homeless in 1985. He said 103 people attended that year. This year, volunteers served plates full of everyone’s favorite Christmas foods to 600 people, and those volunteers come back year after year.
“We plan to be doing this until we can’t do this year after year until we can’t do this anymore, this is Christmas, it’s first in our plans, after this we go and have Christmas with our biological family. But this is the family we love to serve,” Marilyn Gray said.
Whether they were serving a meal or sharing one, many people said that the event encompasses what Christmas is all about: community.
“I have joy. I’ve been doing this since 91 so I’ve got to enjoy it,” Johnson said.
Keeder said it costs about $14,000 to buy all the food for the Christmas lunch and give each person a gift at the end.
It’s a Santa bag full of items like hats, gloves and toiletries. Gifts that continue to keep people warm long after the meal is over.
Keeder says the Church also hosts meals every month of the year, always on the fourth Saturday.
