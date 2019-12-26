Richland Co. Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died Dec. 24 in a collision on Garners Ferry Road at Trotter Road around noon.
Abrianna Anderson of Hopkins, was the driver of a vehicle that hit another vehicle during this incident. Anderson was taken from the scene of the crash to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The coroner determined that she died from multiple trauma.
Both the Richland County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.