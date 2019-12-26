My Take: Highlighting the success of Midlands’ educators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here at WIS, we often talk about education.
Our stories and commentaries usually center on the struggles teachers face in getting the resources they so desperately need. We also hear study after study about how badly the state struggles nationally in critical areas -- such as teacher retention.
While those issues will continue to be highlighted, we also want to take a moment to celebrate the outstanding achievement that goes on inside our schools, and those who make a difference.
Recently, principals at three midlands schools were recognized for being among the very best in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
Robin Coletrain, from Perry Middle School, was recognized as Middle Level Principal of the Year. Sonya Bryant, of Batesburg-Leesville High, was named Secondary Principal of the Year. And Twanisha Garner, of Langford Elementary, was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
Each were all singled out for their outstanding work.
This is a great achievement not only for them, but for the districts they represent. They lead the way in setting the example for other educators in creating positive learning experiences for students. Those same students benefit from their dedication to making a strong environment for teaching, learning and grooming the next generation of future leaders.
We want to salute them and challenge our state leaders to continue to work to make their school environments the absolute best they can be.
That’s my take, what’s yours?
