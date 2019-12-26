Man killed in crash on Christmas night in Richland County identified

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died when he hit a light pole with his car on Christmas night has been identified by the Richland County coroner.
Robert Tyrone Myers, 46, was killed in the crash on Old Eastover Road, outside Eastover in southeast Richland County. It happened around 9:45 p.m., police said.
Myers was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner said. His car flipped when he hit the pole. He died at the scene.
The coroner determined Myers died from blunt trauma of the head and neck.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.
