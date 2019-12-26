Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces numerous charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Lexington County on Thursday morning.
It all started around 7:52 a.m. on Platts Spring Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed. The driver of the car was speeding, and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off, officials said.
The chase went on until around 8:10 a.m., when troopers were able to stop the suspect at Industrial Drive and Prides Way Drive.
Christopher Frick, 27, was arrested on the spot and charged with DUI, hit and run, driving under suspension and being a habitual traffic offender.
His bond has not been set.
Thankfully, officials said no one was hurt during the chase.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and South Congaree Police Department were also involved in the chase.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.