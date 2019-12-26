First Alert Forecast: A few more warm days before rain arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As warm temperatures stick around, we have a slight chance of rain in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Warmer temperatures will continue
-Expect highs in the 70s for the weekend
-Expect an unsettled weather pattern for a few days
-The best chance of rain arrives Sunday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
Keep the umbrella handy. We have a slight chance of rain in the forecast Friday and Saturday, and a better chance Sunday as a front moves closer.
Rain totals are expected to stay below a half inch in most areas. The showers are expected to continue into early Monday morning.
Clearing is expected Monday afternoon and evening.
Dry weather is forecast for your New Year’s Eve celebrations.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: More Clouds. Highs near 70°.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.