Columbia firefighters celebrate Christmas away from home, remaining prepared for emergencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -While Christmas is usually a day where most people have a day off to celebrate with family and loved ones, for some dedicated first responders this was not the case.
For firefighters working second shift at the Columbia Fire Department, Christmas is just another day on the job.
Firefighter Patrick Hayes said, "The brotherhood is really what gets us through these days and the holidays."
This close knit group spent Christmas away from their family and loved ones.
Hayes said, “Even having to work a holiday, I’m glad I’m here to help people if they need it.”
For some, Wednesday wasn’t their first Christmas working.
“It’s kind of a bummer being away from the family. Especially after doing it for so many years, but you plan around it,” Bobby Phillips said.
Rescue 1 spent their day ready to jump into action if there was an emergency. Thomas Kunak said, "This is a service job and we're here to serve."
They still took some time to spread some holiday cheer.
Firefighters at Station 1 were also treated to a Christmas meal donated by a local church.
Kunak said, “In today’s society, it’s the little things everyone forgets about. It’s the little things that mean the most.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.