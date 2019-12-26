After the holidays pass, here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After you’ve unwrapped your presents and drank all of your eggnog, here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree, courtesy of Keep the Midlands Beautiful.
Here’s what you need to know before you drop your tree off:
- Please remember to remove the tree from its stand
- Remove all ornamentation, lights, garlands, wires, strings or ties
- Drop off trees only – no wreaths or other greenery will be accepted
The program will begin on Dec. 26 and continue until Jan. 9, 2020. Hours and locations will vary during this time. Here is a list of drop-off locations in Lexington and Richland counties:
- Ball Park Collection & Recycling Center -301 Ball Park Rd, Lexington. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM
- Bush River Rd Collection & Recycling Center–6109 Bush River Rd Columbia. M-W-F & Sat 7AM–7PM,Sun 3–7PM
- Chapin Collection & Recycling Center– 103 Distant Lane, Chapin. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.
- Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin (next to Chapin Middle School). Daily 7:30 AM - 11 PM
- Edmund Collection & Recycling Center - 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM
- Edmund C&D Landfill – 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM
- Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM.
- Sandhills Collection & Recycling Center– 3241 Charleston Hwy, Cayce. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM –7 PM, Sun 3–7 PM.
- Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church – 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM
- Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia. (Near intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove) Daily 8 AM– 5 PM
- South Carolina State Farmers Market – 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM.
- Southeast Collection & Recycling Center – 538 Martin Neese Rd, Swansea. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM - 7 PM, Sun - 7 PM
- Caughman Rd Park– 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM
- City of Columbia Compost Facility–121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM-5PM
- Clemson Institute for Economic & Community Development – 900 Clemson Rd.
- Forest Lake Park– 6820 Wedgefield Rd Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM-8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM
- Fort Jackson Recycling Center - Building #5671 on Lee Rd, Fort Jackson. (Enter the Fort through Gate 2 on Forest Dr. After Burger King, turn left onto Lee Rd.) M-F, 7 AM – 3 PM, Sat 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM.
- Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM.
- Lower Richland Drop-off Center - 10531 Garners Ferry Rd. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM
- Polo Road Park – 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM.
- Richland Co. C&D Landfill – 1070 Caughman Rd, North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 8 AM – 6:30 PM, Sat 12:30 – 5:30 PM
- Richland County Tennis Center-7500 Parklane Rd, Columbia M-TH 9 AM-9 PM, F 9 AM -6 PM
- St. Andrews Park- 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 -9 PM, Sat 9 AM-8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM.
Free mulch from the recycled Christmas trees will be available to the public on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until the mulch runs out.
Free mulch from recycled trees will be available to the public at:
- SC State Farmers Market (3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia, SC 29172)
- Seven Oaks Park (200 Leisure Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; by intersect of St. Andrews & Piney Grove)
For a complete list of drop-off locations and other inquiries, please call (803)-733-1139 or visit www.keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.
