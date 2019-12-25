Volunteers, Santa delivers holiday cheer to Ft. Jackson families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For military families, the holidays can be a tough time of the year with loved ones serving overseas and unable to come home.
To combat that, the American Red Cross teamed up with Ft. Jackson Family Homes to bring holiday cheer to all the residents on post.
Santa and Mrs. Claus joined by volunteers and members of Fort Jackson Riding Association traveled through Fort Jackson housing on Christmas Eve.
Their final stop of the journey through the neighborhoods ended at the home of Amber Wray-Clark, where the family took a ride in Santa’s carriage and received some early Christmas gifts.
In march of 2019 Amber had a miscarriage. A loss left a hole in the heart of the family.
“We suffered a pretty big loss, earlier in the year in March, we lost a pregnancy at three months,” said Wray-Clark.
But this year Amber’s Christmas gift arrived early. The family is expecting a baby girl in July of 2020, making this a holiday season one the family won’t forget.
Organizers say that after they finished up in the residential areas, Santa and his helpers headed over to visit the soldiers in basic training who were not able to head home for the holidays.
