One dead in house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire that left one person dead.
The fire occurred on the 400 block of Gardners Terrace Road, near the Dixiana Community.
Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call.
Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.
One person inside the home was able to escape, however, another person was entrapped.
Firefighters were able to extricate the victim and perform CPR, but they died from injuries received in the fire.
The identity of the deceased will be withheld until next of kin has been notified.
One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries received while fighting the fire.
The house was determined to be a total loss. SLED is investigating the origin of the fire.
