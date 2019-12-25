Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DOUBLE SLAYING
SC authorities search for suspect in mom, infant son deaths
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have issued arrest warrants for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her infant son. The Augusta Chronicle reports the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on any information that would lead to the arrest of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson of Beech Island. Henderson is suspected of the Dec. 17 killing of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, at Kalmia Apartments. Authorities have said they were likely innocent victims in a gang-related incident. Investigators say leads, evidence and tips from citizens led to the two murder warrants that were obtained for Henderson.
SAVANNAH PUB-LAST CALL
Celebrated Irish pub in Savannah set to close at year's end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Òne of Savannah's most celebrated Irish pubs is closing its doors after ringing in the new year. Kevin Barry's Pub has been a beloved fixture for decades on the city's cobblestone riverfront. A spokesman for the pub''s owner, Vic Power, said in a Facebook post that Powers plans to retire when his leave expires at the end of December. Kevin Barry's plans to celebrate New Year's Eve before its final last call. The pub has occupied a 19th century building on the riverfront since 1980. Kevin Barry's stubborn adherence to tradition _ which includes having no TVs or Wi-Fi _ earned it the Irish Pubs Global Federation's title of most authentic Irish pub outside Ireland in 2016.
TEACHER LAWSUIT
South Carolina teacher sues district over unpaid duties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina teacher is suing her former school district, saying she was required to provide gift baskets and work after school without being paid. Shannon Burgess' lawyer said he hopes to include all the teachers in the state if a federal court makes his case into a class-action lawsuit. Burgess says federal law exempts teachers from overtime rules only for educational duties. Burgess has sued the Cherokee County School District. The district's lawyer says a teacher's contract covers all activities at the school. Teacher groups are watching carefully. Unpaid extra work was one of the biggest complaints in public meetings this year.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen charged with murder in killing of SC mom and young son
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in the killings of a mother and her 1-year-old son in South Carolina. Aiken County deputies say 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder after the shooting on Dec. 17. He has not been arrested. Deputies say eight people were at 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson's Graniteville apartment when someone standing near a car outside started shooting. Authorities say the mother and son weren't the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely gang-related. A candlelight vigil to remember Jackson and her son has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville.
BC-SC-CHILD-KILLED-SHOOTING
Mom gets ready for 1st Christmas without slain 11-year-old
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is preparing to spend her first Christmas without her 11-year-old daughter, who was killed this summer when their home was peppered with dozens of bullets. Mershella Rice tells the Anderson Independent-Mail that she knows Ja'Naiya Scott would've asked for a mannequin for the holiday. It's something she always wanted. Rice says Ja'Naiya dreamed of styling the mannequin's hair and one day owning her own cosmetology business. Ja'Naiya also dreamed of being a lawyer. Rice said her daughter had life all planned out, but "she didn't get to live it."
TATTOO PARLOR SHOOTING
Man dies in shooting at South Carolina tattoo shop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man was shot to death outside a South Carolina tattoo parlor. Spartanburg County deputies say the gunman is talking to investigators after the Monday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg, No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said Christopher Devon Fowler died at the hospital shortly after the shooting at Inkredible Tattoos. Investigators didn't release the gunman's name or say what led to the shooting. Witnesses at the strip mall where the tattoo shop is located told WSPA-TV they saw two men arguing and then fighting before hearing several gunshots.