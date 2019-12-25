First Alert Forecast: Warm Temps For Now, Rain By The Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The great weather may seem like another Christmas gift, and it will continue.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Daytime highs will settle in the 60s Thursday and Friday
-Warmer air will arrive for the weekend, with highs in the 70s
-A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday
-The best chance of rain will arrive Sunday and linger into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY
Wednesday night clouds will build into the area and give way to some areas of fog for the overnight period and for the morning commute Thursday.
A ridge of high pressure will settle over the area and keep the showers away for Thursday. The ridge will be the main driver behind the warmer temperatures we will feel over the next few days.
There is a slight chance of a shower Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will continue to run several degrees above average for this time of year.
Friday a few showers will cycle in around the ridge of high pressure from the coast.
Saturday pre-frontal rain will arrive in the area along with a warm front. Rain chance 20%, High temperature 70°
Sunday expect a cold front to get closer and produce areas of rain in the early morning and scattered showers in the afternoon, evening and a few that will linger into Monday morning. High temperature 72°.
Temperatures will dip down closer to average starting Monday and lingering into the start of the new year.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST UPDATE
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Low upper 30s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: More Clouds. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s.
