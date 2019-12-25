Bloomberg cuts ties with company using prisoners for campaign calls


December 24, 2019 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 9:33 PM

(CNN) - Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign has severed ties with a company that reportedly used prison labor to make calls for the campaign.

The former New York mayor’s campaign announced on Tuesday that it ended its relationship with the company after a report by The Intercept said one of the campaign’s vendors contracted a call center company called Procom.

According to the report, two of the call centers operate out of state prisons in Oklahoma.

A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson said the campaign doesn't believe in the practice and was unaware that the subcontractor was using it.

The spokesperson added that the campaign is asking its vendors to "more properly vet their subcontractors."

