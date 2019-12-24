Wet weather impacts holiday travel in the Palmetto State

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kristen Cox said she’s glad she is flying to Florida rather than driving.
She is spending the holidays with her brother's family in Miami. "I love spending time with my family," she said.
Cox is one of the 115 million Americans traveling for the holidays. According to AAA, more Americans than ever on record will travel this holiday season.
The weather made things difficult for some drivers in the Palmetto State Monday.
There were some reported collisions on area interstates causing some delays, reports of downed trees and flooded roadways.
Master Trooper David Jones said, "Whenever we see wet weather we start to see crashes increase as well. It doesn't help when it's a downpour during one of the busiest travel times of the year."
Trooper Jones also said the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force this holiday season cracking down on drunk drivers.
"On Christmas Eve we see a lot of fatalities and those fatalities happen because people are driving impaired," he said.
Travel experts said the busiest travel day of the holiday season will be the day after Christmas. They said to expect traffic jams to peak from 4p to 6p on that day.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.