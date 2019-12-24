Report: Average ticket price for Fiesta Bowl more than $300

PHOENIX (WIS) - Are you planning to buy tickets to go to this year’s Fiesta Bowl? Well, we hope you’ve saved up.
According to StubHub, the average ticket resale price for the national semifinal game between Clemson and Ohio State this year at State Farm Stadium is $342. That price is 83% higher than any average ticket price in the last five years.
However, StubHub pointed out there are more than 10,000 tickets available for the big game in Glendale.
If you’re looking to skip the semifinal and head to New Orleans for the championship game, those ticket prices are even higher.
Officials with StubHub said the average ticket price for this year’s title game in New Orleans is $1,732. They said that’s the second-highest ticket price in the last five years.
In a nutshell, you may have to break a few piggy banks if you’re trying to get a seat for either of these games.
