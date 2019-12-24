OCSO: Man charged after robbing neighbor’s home, stole several pieces of jewelry and clothing

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) -Officials with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Holy Hill man with stealing a quantity of jewelry after breaking into a neighbor’s home.
Travis Leary, 22, is charged with second degree burglary and malicious injury to real property after a Holly Hill family reported a quantity of jewelry and clothing missing on Dec. 19. The family claims that they returned to their home on Otto Street to find that their house had been ransacked.
“This individual doesn’t even go to any trouble to leave his own neighborhood to pick a victim out,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Well that neighborhood is a bit safer tonight.”
Bond for Leary was set at $17,500 during a hearing Dec. 23. He faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Investigators are working to locate the stolen items to return to the owners.
