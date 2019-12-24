Mother and daughter dead following fatal crash on I-95 South

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has identified a mother and her daughter who were killed in a one vehicle accident on I-95 South Dec. 23.
Dayremis Rios, 20, was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 and her mother Digna Rios, 61 was a passenger. They both were residents of Miami.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on I-95 South near mile marker 121 not far from US Highway 521. Rios was going south on I-95 when she ran off the left side of the road and drove into the median and hit a tree.
Both Rios and her mother died at the scene from head trauma and multiple blunt force trauma.
Two other passengers in the car were taken to a local hospital. They were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
