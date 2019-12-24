More than 300 blankets given out thanks to 6-year-old’s efforts

Makaela ended up with 336 blankets from donations! 😯 This morning we set out to deliver all of these beautiful blankets that have been donated by the most amazing community, and the smiles...I can't even describe them! So many thankful, important, loving and kind elderly were forever stamped into our hearts today. 💜 Thank you all for every share, every donation and every well wish for this project... We did it! Thank you to all of our drop off locations, @jammin99 , @z1075, Jesslyn at WECT and to the following nursing homes for letting us come in and visit and distribute the blankets. Brunswick Cove Northchase Brookdale Cypress Pointe Liberty Commons Champions memory Care Lower Cape Fear Hospice Until next year.... Merry Christmas!