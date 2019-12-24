More than 300 blankets given out thanks to 6-year-old’s efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 300 blankets were recently distributed to residents of several area nursing homes thanks to the work of 6-year-old Makaela McDuffie.
Makaela created Grandma’s Lap to gather as many new and unused blankets as possible for the area’s senior citizens.
According to a post on the Grandma’s Lap Facebook page, the community donated 336 blankets.
The blankets were distributed at the following locations:
- Brunswick Cove
- Northchase
- Brookdale
- Cypress Pointe
- Liberty Commons
- Champions Memory Care
- Lower Cape Fear Hospice
WECT’s Jesslyn Ferentz highlighted Makaela’s efforts earlier this month.
