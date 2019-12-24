Justin Bieber to bring tour to Columbia in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Bieber is coming to Columbia.
The Grammy Award-winning singer, who released his last album “Purpose” in 2015, will perform at Colonial Life Arena on July 27. The tour is currently scheduled to touch down in 45 cities in the U.S. and Canada.
Bieber announced the tour along with a new album and docuseries on social media on Christmas Eve.
Bieber also announced his new single, “Yummy,” will be released on Jan. 3.
At this time, ticket information is not available.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.