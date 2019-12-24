Hundreds of South Carolinians pack stores to snag last minute gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re in the midst of Hanukkah and there’s less than a day left to Christmas - hundreds flocked to the Columbiana Station off of Harbison Boulevard to score some last-minute deals.
According to the National Retail Federation, 6% of shoppers surveyed said they were planning on wrapping up their holiday shopping on Christmas Eve.
We caught up with some of those last-minute shoppers.
Mike Woodruff said he has been trying to shake the habit, “I keep saying I’m going to do something different every year but it’s the same thing.”
Others said this was an unfamiliar feeling. Charlene and Calhoun Cornwell said, “Normally in September we’re done. So we’re late this year. We’re really late this year.”
All the shoppers we spoke with had the same goal, to get the perfect gift in the nick of time.
Kimberly Jones said she likes shopping the day before Christmas because it is another chance to spread some holiday cheer. "Everyone is in a good mood. Everyone is happy. You can make new friends in line while you're shopping and have conversations about what you're doing for the holidays. It's a good time," she said.
Most shoppers we spoke with already had gift ideas in mind before heading into the stores. Some didn’t find what they were looking for but there were plenty of success stories like Michael Proctor. He said he’s notorious for last-minute shopping, but he found the perfect gift for his mom.
“I can go relax now,” he said as he was walking out back to his car gift in hand.
