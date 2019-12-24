Gamecocks’ Bolden named SEC Co-Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Redshirt junior Jair Bolden helped South Carolina upset the defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers, the previously ninth-ranked team in the country.
For his effort, Bolden was selected at this week’s SEC Co-Player of the Week.
Bolden scored a season-high 22 points against the Cavaliers with 15 of those coming in the first half. Through Monday, Bolden is the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 10.2 points per game.
Bolden earned the honor along with Alabama’s John Petty, Jr.
South Carolina returns to action on Dec. 30 at home against Stetson.
