Former Lakeside Landscaping employee stole company checks, racks up over $13K

SANTEE S.C. (WIS) -Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman charged with forging checks that she stole from her former employer beginning Nov. 1.
Meagan Cheek is being charged with forgery after stealing two check books from Lakeside Landscaping, located at 9190 Old Number Six Hwy in Santee. Cheek had forged at least 20 checks to date totaling $13,439.72.
The fraudulent checks were cashed at The Bank of Clarendon on various days. Cheek wrote all the checks out to herself and cashed them using her own driver’s license and identity.
The owner of the business reported the incident on Dec. 5.
OCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division is now handing the case.
This is an ongoing investigation.
