FIRST ALERT: The rain moves out, then the sun moves in just in time for Christmas!

Tonight is a First Alert! We’re still tracking pockets of heavy rain that will push across portions of the Midlands, courtesy of an area of low pressure that will churn across the Palmetto State. Keep in mind that some flooding is possible. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the Midlands until Tuesday morning. Turn around, don’t drown! Gusty winds are also possible tonight into Tuesday, which could cause some downed trees. Be careful!