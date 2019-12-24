FIRST ALERT: The rain moves out, then the sun moves in just in time for Christmas!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hang on! Better weather is on the way just in time for Christmas!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert!
· A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Tuesday morning.
· Scattered showers are possible this evening and tonight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, which could cause some flooding. Turn around, don’t drown!
· Gusty winds are also possible tonight and Tuesday, which could cause some downed trees.
· A stray shower is possible early Tuesday morning. Then, we’ll see gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Christmas Day is looking great. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the 60s.
· More warm weather is expected through the end of the week into next weekend.
· We’ll see more rain pushing in by this Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert! We’re still tracking pockets of heavy rain that will push across portions of the Midlands, courtesy of an area of low pressure that will churn across the Palmetto State. Keep in mind that some flooding is possible. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the Midlands until Tuesday morning. Turn around, don’t drown! Gusty winds are also possible tonight into Tuesday, which could cause some downed trees. Be careful!
Now, the rain will taper off overnight into Tuesday morning as low pressure moves away from us. We’ll see cloudy skies otherwise tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
While a stray shower is possible early, early Tuesday morning (Christmas Eve), most of us will be dry as low pressure moves farther to the east. In fact, our skies will gradually clear, giving way to partly cloudy skies as we move through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon.
Christmas Eve night will be cold as Santa comes to town! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. under mostly clear skies.
Great weather is expected Christmas Day. We’re forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
More mild weather is expected through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday and Sunday. More wet weather creeps in by Sunday.
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers (50%). Flash Flood Watch. Breezy. Low temperatures in the 50s.
Christmas Eve: Stray AM Shower (20%). Then, Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Morning temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: More Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 70.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
