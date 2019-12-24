First Alert Forecast: Looking GOOD for Christmas - Rain by the end of the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Merry Christmas everyone! The weather is looking good for today with 30s and 40s for the morning but as we move into the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the 60s with sunshine and clouds.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few passing clouds for Christmas morning with 30s and 40s
· Christmas afternoon will feature 60s with sunshine and clouds
· More warm weather is expected through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.
· We’ll see more rain showers Sunday evening into Monday morning with a passing front
· Partly cloudy skies are expected New Year’s Day with highs in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
No weather issues as we move through your Christmas morning. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s with passing clouds. As we move through Christmas Day, we’re expecting great weather. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We stay dry through Saturday as high pressure stays in control of our weather.
Even warmer weather moves in by the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. More wet weather moves in by Sunday evening and Monday morning with a passing cold front.
Christmas Day: Sunshine and clouds with highs getting into the 60s
Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the 30s
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 60s
Friday: A few more clouds. Highs in the upper 60s
Saturday: More clouds than sunshine. Highs around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloud. Evening showers (50%)
Monday: Showers early then partial clearing for the afternoon. Highs around 60
Tuesday: More sunshine but cooler with highs in the mid 50s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.