Elgin Lights adds extra night after drop in Camp Kemo donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a light show that has put thousands of people in the Christmas spirit for two decades, and tonight is one of the last chances to see it.
Elgin Lights showcases over 100,000 lights to raise money to send kids who are fighting cancer to Camp Kemo.
Tonight, they are open for what is usually the last night of their season, but the man who started it all said they will be turning on the lights an extra day this holiday season in the wake of a steep drop in donations.
Paul Towns has been fighting cancer for 16 of the 22 years he’s been putting on the light show. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2004. He said his life’s mission is to raise as much money as he can to help kids who are also fighting cancer. However, this Christmas, he said that mission has been harder than ever to fulfill.
“We don’t want to send 4 kids to camp. We want to send 40 kids to camp,” Towns said.
However, Towns said that might not be possible this year with attendance at a record low this year. He said the low attendance has been heartbreaking for him to see.
“Because I know I’m not going to be able to help as many kids this year,” Towns said. “Normally we send 30 to 40 kids to camp, and in 9 days of doing the Christmas show this year, we are only going to be able to send 4 kids so far. That’s not good enough for me.”
The free light show runs from December 15-24 every year and Towns said it normally draws 2,000 to 4,000 people a night and thousands of dollars in donations. However, this year attendance has fallen to 200 to 600 each night.
“The rest of my life will be spent making this the best show in the state,” Towns said.
He said the show and its mission is what keeps him going after 16 years of fighting cancer himself.
“For a child to be going through, what I’m going through and knowing that that cancer keeps eating away at the ability of what that child can do,” Towns said.
Towns said 100% of the proceeds go to sending kids to Camp Kemo in memory of Cole Sawyer, an 11-year-old boy who passed away from cancer in 2004, the same year Towns was diagnosed.
“For seven days, they are kids,” Towns said. “They aren’t getting poked and prodded and going through all that stuff. They can be kids and enjoy themselves.”
Towns said a new camp, called Camp Cole, with the same mission, is set to break ground this April.
“If I could have any wish for myself, it would be to live long enough to see the first group of campers go to Camp Cole,” Towns said.
Towns said once it’s open, Elgin lights will raise money to send kids to Camp Cole, which is named after the person who inspired all the lights, that bring light to kid’s lives year after year.
Towns says his family has decided to open up the light show for an extra night this year on December 28th in hopes of raising more money.
In addition to the lights, there are seven buildings with themed museums, including a toy, tractor, and military museum. In addition to the museums, Towns said there is live music and even Santa will be at the show tonight.
Tonight and December 28, Elgin Lights will be open to the public from 6-9 p.m. The address is 2433 Charlie Horse Circle. To learn more or donate, visit elginlights.com.
