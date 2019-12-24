‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Aiken Co. after shooting incident kills woman, child

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson following a shooting incident that killed a woman and her child.
Officials said the incident happened on Kalmia Apartments Lane on Dec. 17. Henderson now faces two counts of murder, but more charges may be added, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Henderson, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime
