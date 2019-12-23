18-year-old charged, arrested after shooting 15-year-old boy dead in car in Greenville County, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -An 18-year-old man has been charged and arrested after shooting a 15-year-old boy dead in a car in Greenville County, deputies said.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, 18, was charged and arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on Mansion Circle on Thursday night.
Coroner Parks Evans said Friday that Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, of Spartanburg, died just before 8 p.m.
Bolt said the motive was robbery.
According to Bolt, Glover is charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Glover has been placed in the Greenville County Detention Center.
