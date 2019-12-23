Richland Co. deputies in search of armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store on Clemson Road.
According to investigators, the incident happened on Dec. 3 just after 5 a.m. The cashier told authorities the man entered the store and asked for cigarettes. While she was getting the cigarettes, the man reached over the county and tried to grab money from the register.
Officials said the woman tried to block the man, but he was able to grab some cash before leaving the store in a black car.
If you have any information about this man’s identity, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
