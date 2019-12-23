RCSD searching for man who stole vehicle from Jim Hudson Lexus

By Jazmine Greene | December 23, 2019 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 6:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who committed strong-armed robbery at a local dealership.

Investigators say the man entered Jim Hudson Lexus on the 300 block of Killian Road around 5 p.m.

He briefly spoke to an associate before pushing them to the ground, taking the keys from their hand and driving off with the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2020 Lexus LX570.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (888)-CRIME-SC.

