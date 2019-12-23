Officials in search of suspect who robbed restaurant at closing time

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man accused of committing an armed robbery on Augusta Road on Sunday.
Officials said a man with a gun forced an employee who went outside of the Zaxby’s restaurant back into the building around 11:15 p.m. Once inside, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left.
Authorities have confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
On Monday afternoon, investigators released photos and video of the suspect caught on surveillance cameras at the restaurant.
If you have any information on this incident, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. You may also contact Crimestoppers using one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
