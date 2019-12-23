Need to finish some last minute shopping? Here’s a list of what’s open on Christmas Eve

Activities on Christmas Day can be limited, but area movie theaters will be open, along with the Saluda Shoals Park “Holiday Lights on the River” display and Carolina Lights at the SC State Fair Grounds. Admission is $20 per car. Sesquicentennial State Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but park officials said staffing will be limited. From 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. is your best bet for getting into the park, as the office is guaranteed to be staffed at those times, park officials said.