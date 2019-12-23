Need to finish some last minute shopping? Here’s a list of what’s open on Christmas Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rush to cross items off the Christmas lists of loved ones is on, as shoppers have one day left to get everything they need.
While many businesses close their doors on Christmas, here’s a list of some stores that will be open on Christmas Eve. Columbiana Centre Mall will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JC Penny: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you’re hoping to make a run to the grocery store, here’s a look at what’s open.
- Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bi-Lo: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kroger: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Publix: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trader Joes: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you’re interested in dining out on Christmas Day, several chains including IHOP, Denny’s, Shoney’s, Panda Express and Ruth’s Chris will be open. Additionally, Columbo’s on Bush River Road will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Delhi Palace on St. Andrews Road will serve lunch and dinner.
The Whig, in downtown Columbia, will open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day with a full-service kitchen and bar. Yummy Yummy II, Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant and Sun Ming Chinese are several other options that will be open.
Activities on Christmas Day can be limited, but area movie theaters will be open, along with the Saluda Shoals Park “Holiday Lights on the River” display and Carolina Lights at the SC State Fair Grounds. Admission is $20 per car. Sesquicentennial State Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but park officials said staffing will be limited. From 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. is your best bet for getting into the park, as the office is guaranteed to be staffed at those times, park officials said.
Lake Wateree State Park in Fairfield County will also be open, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
