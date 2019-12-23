Moped driver dies in collision on Broad River Road, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after running into the back of a vehicle on a moped, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a 2008 moped was traveling east on Broad River Road when the moped collided with the back of a 2016 Ford Expedition. The moped driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital after being injured in the collision.
The driver died on Dec. 21 from the injuries suffered in the crash. The identity of the moped driver has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
