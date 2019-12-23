Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man impersonating a police officer pulled a woman over and told her to get out of her car at gunpoint. The incident happened Sunday, and the man is still at large. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and white strobe lights. The woman thought it was a police vehicle and pulled over. Authorities said the man pulled out his gun and told the woman to “get out of the car.” The woman drove off only for the man to briefly chase her in his car.