Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

BC-WEST GEORGIA-PRESIDENT
South Carolina educator to lead University of West Georgia
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina educator will be the next president of the University of West Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents voted on Monday to name Brendan Kelly as president of the 13,000-student public university in Carrollton. Kelly is now leader of the University of South Carolina Upstate and will start work in Georgia on April 1. Kelly had been named the sole finalist last week. Kelly has been chancellor of the South Carolina campus in Spartanburg since 2017. He served briefly as interim president of the entire University of South Carolina earlier this year.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-GEORGIA FARM
Thousands flock to giant Christmas display at Georgia farm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — It's the time of year when Roy Thompson's farm in southeast Georgia is adorned with countless strands of Christmas lights, plastic snowmen and other decorations that draw thousands of visitors from across the state. Thompson and his family in Statesboro have been decorating their home as well as the fields and woods surrounding it for 25 years. Cars and trucks start arriving as soon as the drive-through display opens Thanksgiving night and keep coming for days past Christmas. Thompson says 45,000 carloads came to see his lights last year. The tours are free, but Thompson's family asks for donations of canned goods. A food pantry says it's collected more than 19 tons of canned goods from the Thompsons this year.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
POLICE SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Police: Shovel-wielding Georgia man fatally shot by deputy
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia deputy has shot and killed a shovel-wielding man who hit him and threatened a store clerk. News outlets report 26-year-old Marc Denver Thompson was fatally at a shot convenience store Saturday night by a Carroll County deputy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies responded earlier that night to a report that Thompson had threatened his mother and brother with a gun. It says responding deputies arrived to find Thompson had already fled the scene. It says a sheriff's office investigator visited a nearby Circle K and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel. It says the subsequent confrontation ended in the shooting.
OBIT-STATE SENATOR
State Sen. Greg Kirk, a Republican from Americus, dies
Officials say Georgia state Sen. Greg Kirk has died. The Senate announced the death on Sunday. The Senate Press Office says Kirk died after battling cancer. Kirk had represented Georgians in District 13 in south Georgia since 2014. Senate officials say he had served as a senior pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Americus and was a licensed professional counselor. The Republican lawmaker in June announced his diagnosis of bile duct cancer. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
FLU-GEORGIA
Georgia health agency warns of widespread flu, urges shots
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's public health agency is urging residents to get flu shots without delay, saying illnesses as widespread across the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health says it has confirmed more than 200 people in the state have been hospitalized because of flu this season and two sickened people have died. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been more than 2.6 million flu-related illnesses nationwide. Georgia's public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said in a news release that everyone older than 6 months should get a flu shot. She says it usually takes two weeks after the shot for a person's body to develop the antibodies needed to fight the flu.
BLIGHT TAX
Georgia city delays plan to penalize blighted properties
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — One Georgia city is giving up for now on an attempt to penalize blighted properties with higher taxes. The Statesboro City Council is tabling the plan, after the city's mayor proposed a much lower levy. Instead, the decision will be made in February, after three new council members who defeated incumbents take office. Earlier this month the council voted in favor of a plan that would have imposed city property taxes on blighted properties that are seven times the normal tax rate. Mayor Jonathan McCollar had opposed the steep penalty and wants to exempt all residential properties.
SUBURBAN INCORPORATION
Supporters won't seek new suburban Atlanta city in 2020
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A group of people who want to form a new city in suburban Atlanta are delaying their effort. Supporters of a city of East Cobb say they won't seek a lawmaker to sponsor a bill for a referendum creating the city during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. They had been hoping for a November 2020 referendum. Pro-cityhood spokesman David Birdwell says supporters will resume efforts to seek legislation in 2021. Republican lawmakers in recent days have said they wouldn't support any plan until details were finalized. Democrats generally oppose cityhood for additional Atlanta suburbs.