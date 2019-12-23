Harris checks in at No. 1 in SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Harris checks in at No. 1 in SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris (52) attempts a shot against South Dakota forward Taylor Frederick (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Source: Sean Rayford)
By Emery Glover | December 23, 2019 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ty Harris may have gotten the best Christmas gift an athlete can get.

The South Carolina point guard came away with the top play in SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

Harris’ three-quarter court buzzer-beating three at the end of the first quarter against South Dakota had Gamecock Twitter abuzz on Sunday.

RELATED | Gamecocks move up in AP Top 25 poll

Harris finished with seven points in Carolina’s 73-60 win over South Dakota.

The Gamecocks return to action on Jan. 2 at home against Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.