Harris checks in at No. 1 in SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ty Harris may have gotten the best Christmas gift an athlete can get.
The South Carolina point guard came away with the top play in SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
Harris’ three-quarter court buzzer-beating three at the end of the first quarter against South Dakota had Gamecock Twitter abuzz on Sunday.
Harris finished with seven points in Carolina’s 73-60 win over South Dakota.
The Gamecocks return to action on Jan. 2 at home against Kentucky.
