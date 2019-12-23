Gamecocks stun No. 9 Virginia on the road for second win vs. ACC foe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WIS) - Jair Bolden led all scorers with 22 points to help South Carolina upset No. 9 Virginia 70-59 on Sunday.
The Gamecocks had four scorers in double figures on Sunday including AJ Lawson who finished the day with 14 points. Justin Minaya added 12 points and four assists while Keyshawn Bryant recorded 10 points in the win.
The Gamecocks led by as many as 13 before Virginia cut into the lead in the second half. However, Frank Martin’s team was able to hold off the defending national champions in Charlottesville for a pivotal win.
South Carolina shot just over 55% from the floor on Sunday while going just 10-of-14 from the charity stripe.
The win is the second of the season for the Gamecocks against an ACC opponent. Earlier this season, South Carolina defeated Clemson on the road 67-54.
The Gamecocks return to action on Dec. 30 at home when they host Stetson.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.