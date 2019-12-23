Gamecocks move up in AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have moved up one spot in this week’s AP Top 25.
Dawn Staley’s squad is now No. 4 in the country after picking up wins over Duke and No. 25 South Dakota this past week.
The Gamecocks have now won six straight heading into the holiday break. They also picked up one first-place vote this week.
UConn is at the top of the poll this week. The Huskies were previously sitting at No. 2 before moving up following Stanford’s loss to Texas. Oregon and Oregon State moved up to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.
South Carolina opens SEC play on Jan. 2 when they host Kentucky.
