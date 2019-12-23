1 dead following fatal early morning collision on I-77 South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday morning at 2:21 a.m. on I-77 South at 22 mile marker five miles south of Blythewood.
One car was involved in the collision.
A 2020 BMW 330I was traveling North on I-77 when the driver veered off the road to the left and drove across the median into the southbound lane of I-77.
The driver then ran off the road to the left and hit a guardrail and then hit a ditch.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Prisma Health where they later died from their injuries.
Richland County Coroner has not released the identity of the deceased at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
