Woman sentenced to 16 years for crash that killed 2, injured 2 more, solicitor says

Stumbo said: “The irresponsible choices made by Khelsy Rice on that fateful night have left two families with voids that can never be filled. Although there is nothing that we can do in the courtroom to bring these beloved ladies back, my prayer is that their families have gained some closure and can continue to move forward in their healing process. We also hope during this holiday season that the message is heard loud and clear that, if you choose to drive while intoxicated, you will be held accountable.”