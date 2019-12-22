Newberry family loses house, dog to house fire

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been one week since flames and heavy smoke engulfed a Newberry home.
The Tarver family says they woke up to the smell of smoke the morning of December 15th, taking nearly everything they own and the life of their dog.
Fire officials say it started as an electrical fire in an outlet. They call the home a total loss.
“It’s going to take a lot of time to heal,” Crystal Tarver said.
While many of the items in the house can be replaced but losing their dog Bella, who they’ve had for 10 years, has been emotional for the family.
“Losing our dog, so traumatically. Six months after we buried our other one, is what’s making this harder for us to move forward,” Crystal said. “You always think whenever you see it on TV and see it happen to other people, that when it happens, I’m going to grab my dog, grab my kid, grab this, I’m going to be out the house. I literally froze at the front door. I didn’t know what to do.”
Andy Tarver, Crystal’s husband said he tried to go back into the house to get Bella, but she was nowhere to be found.
“I tried to get in the door, I busted a back bedroom, I tried to climb in, hoping she would be in our bedroom where she was at, but I couldn’t see her, couldn’t find her and I couldn’t get in,” Andy said.
The family said thankfully, their 5-year-old daughter Hailee was not home at the time of the fire. She was spending the night at a friend’s house for her first sleepover.
“We are definitely blessed to be able to have gotten out of the house and for our daughter to not have been home,” Crystal said. “We lost a lot of material things but that stuff can be replaced.”
The Tarver’s say the community has come together in ways they never could have imagined.
“Family, friends, the City of Newberry, the county itself, people from all over that we don’t even know have reached out to help us and it’s been very overwhelming but we’re able to do this a little easier with the help of everybody else,” Crystal said.
Just days after the fire, Hailee was invited to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Santa Shop, so she could have presents to open on Christmas.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the shop is open each year around the holidays for those without means or in an emergency.
The family is currently staying in a rental home. They say maybe in the future they’d consider getting another dog.
