Lenoir-Rhyne University to host Gun Violence Victim Remembrance Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Faith Coalition On Gun Violence, Building Better Communities, and several other community organizations will be hosting a Gun Violence Victim Remembrance Program this evening.
The event will be held at The Chapel on Lenoir-Rhyne University on the 4200 block of N. Main Street from 4:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m.
The event is dedicated to remembering victims of gun violence and help grieving families cope with loss during the holiday season.
The organizers say they want to offer emotional support to anyone that has been affected by gun violence.
For more information about the event, you can call (803)-603-9623.
