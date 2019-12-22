LCSD: Columbia man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Woodland Village apartments

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of three people at a Woodland Village apartment complex.
Justin Tyler Ellaree Hopkins, 21, is charged with three counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, 1st-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Detectives have been working nonstop on this case since we first responded to the scene on Butternut Lane Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Witnesses told them they had seen Hopkins near the apartment before the incident and running away from the scene after the shooting.”
Investigators say they found physical evidence linking Hopkins to the scene after executing a search warrant of this home Saturday.
He was taken into custody during the traffic stop on Saint Andrews Road.
“While we were at his house on the search warrant, deputies made contact with Hopkins during a traffic stop,” Koon said. “He had a handgun in his possession and provided an alibi for the time of the shooting that was quickly disproven.”
Hopkins being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
