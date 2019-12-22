Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EST

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment. TV station WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected in the coming days. Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition that makes turtles unable to swim properly. The recovery process involves gradually warming them up over a few days. The center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.