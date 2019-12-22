Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EST

OBIT-STATE SENATOR
State Sen. Greg Kirk, a Republican from Americus, dies
Officials say Georgia state Sen. Greg Kirk has died. The Senate announced the death on Sunday. The Senate Press Office says Kirk died after battling cancer. Kirk had represented Georgians in District 13 in south Georgia since 2014. Senate officials say he had served as a senior pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Americus and was a licensed professional counselor. The Republican lawmaker in June announced his diagnosis of bile duct cancer. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
FLU-GEORGIA
Georgia health agency warns of widespread flu, urges shots
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's public health agency is urging residents to get flu shots without delay, saying illnesses as widespread across the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health says it has confirmed more than 200 people in the state have been hospitalized because of flu this season and two sickened people have died. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been more than 2.6 million flu-related illnesses nationwide. Georgia's public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said in a news release that everyone older than 6 months should get a flu shot. She says it usually takes two weeks after the shot for a person's body to develop the antibodies needed to fight the flu.
BLIGHT TAX
Georgia city delays plan to penalize blighted properties
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — One Georgia city is giving up for now on an attempt to penalize blighted properties with higher taxes. The Statesboro City Council is tabling the plan, after the city's mayor proposed a much lower levy. Instead, the decision will be made in February, after three new council members who defeated incumbents take office. Earlier this month the council voted in favor of a plan that would have imposed city property taxes on blighted properties that are seven times the normal tax rate. Mayor Jonathan McCollar had opposed the steep penalty and wants to exempt all residential properties.
SUBURBAN INCORPORATION
Supporters won't seek new suburban Atlanta city in 2020
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A group of people who want to form a new city in suburban Atlanta are delaying their effort. Supporters of a city of East Cobb say they won't seek a lawmaker to sponsor a bill for a referendum creating the city during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. They had been hoping for a November 2020 referendum. Pro-cityhood spokesman David Birdwell says supporters will resume efforts to seek legislation in 2021. Republican lawmakers in recent days have said they wouldn't support any plan until details were finalized. Democrats generally oppose cityhood for additional Atlanta suburbs.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
OSU-AD LAWSUIT
OSU sues former athletic director now at Georgia Tech
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports OSU on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court. Stansbury couldn't immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech. OSU said it wanted Stansbury to “conclude the contractual obligations."
OBIT-JAMES SHEPHERD
James Shepherd, who founded Atlanta's Shepherd Center, dies
James Shepherd, the co-founder of a Georgia hospital specializing in spinal injuries, has died. He was 68. The Shepherd Center said he died on Saturday. Shepherd, his parents and Dr. David Apple founded the Shepherd Center after James Shepherd suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury in 1973. The Shepherd Center said in a statement that the group garnered support to open a specialized facility for spinal cord injuries because they were frustrated by a lack of high-quality rehabilitation care in the southeastern U.S. The Shepherd Center began in 1975, as a six-bed unit that leased space from an Atlanta hospital. Today it is a 152-bed hospital.
SUPERFUND CLEANUP
Honeywell to pay Georgia $4M for pollution in coastal marsh
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A company will pay the state of Georgia $4 million for environmental cleanup of a former chemical plant. The Brunswick News reports Honeywell International filed the settlement with the state Department of Natural Resources in federal court in Atlanta. The money will cover cleanup costs related to the former LCP Chemicals plant. It will also pay the state for lost fishing opportunities from chemicals polluting nearby marsh and waterways. The site is currently under the federal Superfund law. Honeywell and Georgia Power Co. in 2016 agreed to pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $29 million to clean up marshland.