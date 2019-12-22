FIRST ALERT: A Soaking Rain Sunday & Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday is an Alert Day, Monday is an Alert Day. Areas of rain and wind are particularly concerning.
FIRST ALERT: Expect Heavy Rain For The Next 36 - 48 Hours
An area of low pressure has developed in the Gulf of Mexico, it will slowly move north eastward over the next few days.
We expect the center of circulation to move over the southern states and then off the south eastern coastline near Georgia, and then move away from our coast early Tuesday morning.
Based on this latest forecast track, the counter clockwise spin around the low pressure will bring waves of heavy rain across the state of South Carolina for 36 to 48 hours.
At times the rain will come down heavy, and the wind will gust up to 25 mph.
Rain totals are particularly concerning because we have had a significant amount of rain over the last two weeks. A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire area.
Rain totals could possibly reach 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts in some areas. There is a very high risk of flash flooding.
The heaviest rain will come down Sunday night through Monday morning, the strongest winds will be present during that same time, as the center of circulation will be closest to the Midlands at that point.
A few showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, but clearing is expected during the morning commute.
Sunshine will develop Tuesday afternoon, we are expecting daytime highs to reach the 60s, dry weather is expected through the weekend.
Forecast
First Alert Sunday: Areas of Heavy Rain (80%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
First Alert Monday: Areas of Heavy Rain (100%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Christmas Eve: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Morning temps in the low 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Von Gaskin
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.