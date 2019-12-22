FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain expected Monday, then drier for Christmas Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for even more rain on Monday. Then, we’ll see better weather for Christmas Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Heads up! Tonight and Monday are both First Alerts!
· A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Tuesday morning.
· Low pressure will continue to spread areas of heavy rain through the Midlands tonight and Monday.
· We’re expecting between 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday night. Flooding is
possible. Turn around, don’t drown.
· Gusty winds will mix in through Monday, which could cause some downed trees.
· An early shower is possible Tuesday morning. Then, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Christmas Day is looking great. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the 60s.
· More warm weather is expected by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert! We’re tracking low pressure that will continue to spread a good deal of rain across the Midlands. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Tuesday morning. Flooding will be possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Otherwise, expect cloudy, cool conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
Rain will continue through your Monday as low pressure controls our weather. Pack your patience if you have any traveling to do. Heavy rain will be possible at times. We could also see an isolated storm or two. Again, flooding will be possible.
Winds will be a bit gusty at times, too, from the northeast between 25 and 30 mph. This isn’t good news. Why, you ask? We’re expecting between 2 and 4 inches of rain in the Midlands through Monday/early Tuesday morning. With saturated soils and gusty winds, we could have some trees to blow over, so keep that in mind.
This storm system will wind down slowly Monday night into early Tuesday morning (Christmas Eve). By the time we roll through your Tuesday, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 50s Monday, then will rise into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon.
Christmas Eve night will be cold as Santa comes to town! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. under partly cloudy skies.
Great weather is expected Christmas Day. We’re forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
More mild weather is expected Friday into next weekend with highs in the 60s. More wet weather creeps in next weekend as well.
First Alert Tonight: Heavy Rain (100%). Flooding Possible. Cloudy & Chilly. Breezy. Low temperatures in the 40s.
Alert Day Monday: Heavy Rain (100%). Flooding Possible. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Christmas Eve: Isolated AM Shower (20%). Then, Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Morning temps in the low 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: More Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
