CPD investigating fatal gang-related shooting in North Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police say that one person has died in a gang-related shooting that happened last night on Norman Street in North Columbia.
Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots just before 10:00 PM. A ShotSpotter alert confirmed the location of the gunfire and officers were on the scene within seconds.
Police say they found 23-year-old Keon Tucker dead outside from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The gunshots reportedly started after a funeral for Calvin Recardo Bryant Jr., 26, who was recently killed by gunfire on Hallbrook Drive. That case is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officer report seeing large crowds gathered in the roadway after the funeral and people running when gunshots were fired.
Officers say they found one home that had also been struck by bullets, but no one inside the home was injured. Additional officers were called to the scene to calm the crowds once Tucker was found.
Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook said, “These ruthless, conscious less trigger pullers have a complete lack of respect for themselves and others, and a disregard for the sanctity of life. Our community should be outraged by the level of gun violence being perpetrated in our neighborhoods.”
Officers from CPD and RCSD in the Midlands Gang Task Force are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
